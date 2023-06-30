'Ex US military man' captured on video threatening to kill Ghanaian waiter at Accra Mall

An incident caught on video and shared online reveals a middle-aged man, who claims to be a former military soldier in the United States, threatening the life of a Ghanaian waiter at the Accra Mall.

The altercation unfolded in the forecourt of the Vida e Caffé branch at Accra Mall.

Eyewitnesses narrate that the African-American man, who had purchased food from another restaurant, attempted to consume it within the café premises, which violated their rules.

A composed waiter from the coffee shop approached him to kindly inform him about the policy, but the man's reaction was far from rational.

According to an eyewitness who captured the incident, the man became furious, resorting to offensive language and even going as far as threatening the waiter with a gun.

"I witnessed an incident at Accra Mall's Vida e Caffé yesterday involving an African American middle-aged man and a waiter. Apparently, the man had purchased food from a different place and decided to eat it at Vida e Caffé, which is against the rules," the eyewitness reported.

"The waiter approached the man calmly to inform him about the said rules, and that's when the man lost control and began using foul language. He even threatened the waiter, stating that he had a gun and would kill him," the eyewitness added.

The video captures the man shouting and screaming at the waiter, issuing explicit threats while emphasizing that he would have taken the waiter's life if they were in America.

“I’mma kill your mother*king a*,” he said.

"I’mma get you smoked. I’mma get my homeboys to come here. I’mma get you smoked, I am telling you," the man can be heard saying.

“They want me to go to jail, I’ll go to jail. What the f**k are you talking about?” he continued.

Some security personnel from the mall arrived shortly after patrons of the coffee shop advised the café staff to alert them.

At this point, the man justified his extreme anger by explaining that the waiter had provoked the wrong person, given that he was an ex-military officer.

“I’m military trained, worked with the US Army for 15 years,” he said.

The man's intense rage and use of offensive language left the café's customers and staff visibly shaken. Despite attempts by those present to calm him down.