ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.06.2023 General News

Residents flee amid gun firing in Lugni over Chieftaincy dispute

Residents flee amid gun firing in Lugni over Chieftaincy dispute
30.06.2023 LISTEN

Residents of Lugni in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region have fled for their lives after a chieftaincy dispute led to several gunshots.

The dispute began when the regent of Bimbilla gave kola to one Konkomba leader to be enskinned as the chief of the Konkombas in Lugni. However, another clan among the Konkombas was against that decision.

The feuding clans are the Binyam and Naamuhi clans.

Sources tell Citi News that on Thursday night, when preparations were underway to outdoor the chief, the aggrieved clan started firing gunshots. The Naamuhi clan was allegedly attacked by the Binyam clan.

The Naamuhi clan was enskinned by the regent of Bimbilla as the Konkomba chief for Lugni, and the Binyam clan is against that, leading to the shooting incident on Thursday evening.

This has led to a serious tension in the town. Meanwhile, the police and the military have moved in to salvage the situation.

The police have confirmed the incident and said they are investigating the matter. They have also called for calm in the town.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

'Ex US military man' captured on video threatening to kill Ghanaian waiter at Accra Mall 'Ex US military man' captured on video threatening to kill Ghanaian waiter at Ac...

2 hours ago

Ghana to mark Republic Day with parade at Black Stars Square Ghana to mark Republic Day with parade at Black Stars Square

2 hours ago

NAGRAT questions teachers' decision to deny sick students exeat against parental wishes NAGRAT questions teachers' decision to deny sick students exeat against parental...

2 hours ago

Residents flee amid gun firing in Lugni over Chieftaincy dispute Residents flee amid gun firing in Lugni over Chieftaincy dispute

3 hours ago

Gyakie's manager nearly killed at AfroNation Portugal by security Watch Gyakie's manager nearly killed at AfroNation Portugal by security (Watch)

3 hours ago

Martin Amidu writes: Kissi Agyebengs OSP Pick People That He Thinks He Should, Rather Than Pick The Cases That Need To Be Prosecuted Martin Amidu writes: Kissi Agyebeng’s OSP Pick People That He Thinks He Should, ...

3 hours ago

A file photo of an episode of the show TV3 Date Rush inappropriate, alarming and children unfriendly; immediate action ...

4 hours ago

FDA suspends production of Anointed Family Water FDA suspends production of Anointed Family Water

4 hours ago

Agenda 111 hospitals: Three contractors terminated – Nsiah Asare Agenda 111 hospitals: Three contractors terminated – Nsiah Asare

4 hours ago

Funding not enough to mitigate flooding, attitudinal change vital – Frank Annoh-Dompreh Funding not enough to mitigate flooding, attitudinal change vital – Frank Annoh-...

More News...
body-container-line