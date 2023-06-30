ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two US states report first cases of Malaria in 20 years

Health Two US states report first cases of Malaria in 20 years
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The United States of America has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months – the first time there’s been local spread in 20 years.

There were four cases detected in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through mosquito bites. Infected people can suffer fever, chills and flu-like illness.

If it goes untreated, infected people can develop severe complications and die.

The largest death toll in recent years has been seen in children in sub-Saharan Africa.

Health officials are warning doctors, especially those in southern states where the weather is more friendly to the tropical mosquito that spreads malaria, to be aware of the possibility of infection.

They also should think about how to access IV artesunate, which is the first-line treatment for severe malaria in the United States, the CDC said.

The agency also said that the people who were diagnosed received treatment and “are improving”.

About 2,000 US cases of malaria are diagnosed each year — the vast majority in travellers coming from countries where malaria commonly spreads.

Since 1992, there’ve been 11 outbreaks involving malaria from mosquitoes in the US; the last one occurred in 2003 in Palm Beach County, Florida, where eight cases were reported.

Source: independent.co.uk

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Kissi Agyebeng has refused or failed to learn quickly, OSP was not established as a corporate fisheries— Martin Amidu “Kissi Agyebeng has refused or failed to learn quickly, OSP was not established ...

56 minutes ago

Kenyan President William Ruto came to power last year on a promise to revive the economy. By Ludovic MARIN POOLAFP Kenya's president to get pay hike as economy suffers

56 minutes ago

Laurent CiprianiAP Madagascar's opposition sues President over dual French nationality

56 minutes ago

CARLOS COSTA AFP Senegal waits for President Macky Sall to reveal if he plans to run again

2 hours ago

Reverse your letter of appointing an Acting Chief Executive Officer to Ho Teaching Hospital — MoH orders Governing Board Reverse your letter of appointing an Acting Chief Executive Officer to Ho Teachi...

3 hours ago

IPP Debts: Shutting down not the solution, you won't also get paid - ACEP IPP Debts: Shutting down not the solution, you won't also get paid - ACEP

3 hours ago

'Ex US military man' captured on video threatening to kill Ghanaian waiter at Accra Mall 'Ex US military man' captured on video threatening to kill Ghanaian waiter at Ac...

4 hours ago

Ghana to mark Republic Day with parade at Black Stars Square Ghana to mark Republic Day with parade at Black Stars Square

4 hours ago

Residents flee amid gun firing in Lugni over Chieftaincy dispute Residents flee amid gun firing in Lugni over Chieftaincy dispute

5 hours ago

Martin Amidu writes: Kissi Agyebengs OSP Pick People That He Thinks He Should, Rather Than Pick The Cases That Need To Be Prosecuted Martin Amidu writes: Kissi Agyebeng’s OSP Pick People That He Thinks He Should, ...

More Health...
body-container-line