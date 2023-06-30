Anglogold Ashanti educate residents of Boete on sickle cell

It is estimated that two percent (about 18,000) of babies born in Ghana are born with sickle cell disease (SCD). Early screening of newborns for sickle cell disease can ensure early identification of the disease and linkage to care. Without proper diagnosis and treatment, 50-90 percent of newborns with sickle cell anaemia, the most severe form of sickle cell disease, risk dying before age five.

There is limited education on the disease making it difficult to fight it in Ghana. It is for this reason that AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi mine has taken it upon itself to educate the people of Obuasi on the causes, prevention and treatment of sickle cell disease.

The company through their quarterly mini-clinic held at Boete in the Obuasi East District decided to spread the message on the disease as well as screen people for other diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis b and also offer dental services.

AngloGold Ashanti's mini clinic has been rotated in different communities since it was introduced in 2021. The program which forms part of the health component of its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) is aimed at taking quality health care to the doorsteps of host communities.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the program, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, the Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AngloGold said the focus on sickle cell for this edition of the mini clinic was to mark this year's celebration of World Sickle Cell day which fell on 19th June, 2023.

She said the disease though prevalent in Ghana, there was little sensitization on it. She urged couples to know their genotype before deciding to give birth. She urged those with the condition to seek appropriate treatment.

She described the mini clinic as the first primary health care for communities in the mine's operational area. She lauded the AGA Health Foundation (AGAHF), GIZ and the Otumfuo Foundation for collaborating with AGA for the successful implementation of the program.

A team of health professionals including doctors, nurses, dispensary technicians and other auxiliary health providers attended to the people, providing most of the services they could access in health facilities.

Patrons were also given medication with those who needed further treatments were referred to health facilities for further examination.

Dr Justin Sonaa Dakora, Principal Medical Officer of the AGA Health Foundation expressed his excitement over the patronage saying it was an indication that the people were conscious about their health and the need to seek early treatment.

On sickle cell anaemia, Dr. Dakorah said the disease was not contagious hence advised people not to discriminate against those with the condition.

He again mentioned the need for people to screen for sickle cell to enable them to make informed decisions about marriage and childbirth.