I asked my husband to resign as Vice President – Matilda Amissah Arthur

Matilda Amissah Arthur, the wife of the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur has disclosed that she repeatedly begged her husband to resign during his tenure as Vice President of Ghana.

Despite her persistent requests, her husband chose not to heed her suggestions.

In an upcoming interview on Accra-based Joy News, Matilda Amissah Arthur shared this revelation in response to a question regarding whether she wanted her husband to resign due to the demanding nature of his job.

She candidly admitted that she had asked him to step down "many times."

Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, an economist and former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, served as Ghana's Vice President and headed the economic management team under President John Dramani Mahama.

His unexpected passing occurred five years ago on June 29, 2018, during a fitness training session.

Following the untimely demise of President John Evans Atta Mills, who was Ghana's first sitting president to pass away while in office, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur assumed the role of Vice President alongside President Mahama.

-Classfmonline.com

