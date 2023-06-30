Release funds to deal with flooding – MP urges Finance Minister

Chairman of the Works and Housing Committee of Parliament, Isaac Asiamah is asking the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to release funds to deal with perennial flooding in the country.

This comes after the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye appealed to Parliament to consider allocating portions of the road and sanitation levy funds to the Ministry to help in addressing the challenge.

Reacting to the presentation, Mr Asiamah said the Ministry must be adequately resourced to discharge its mandate.

“I am happy today that the finance minister is here. When we are prioritising areas, flooding should be indicated. Last year, the minister for works and housing was given only 18 percent of his release, so he is really suffering. Minister of finance please finance the works and housing ministry so that they can work,” he stated.

The Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza however called for attitudinal change as government makes efforts in mitigating the impact of flooding.

“Sometimes it is not merely the non-availability of money. The problems are not natural disasters, we are creating them. The Minister of Finance can release every money if we all neglect the regulations around building in waterways he will give us the money, he can actually go and desilt all the gutters but because we have gone to block more channels the flooding will still happen,” he stated.

-citinewsroom