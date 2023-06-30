ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.06.2023 Social News

Funding not enough to mitigate flooding, attitudinal change vital – Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Funding not enough to mitigate flooding, attitudinal change vital – Frank Annoh-Dompreh
30.06.2023 LISTEN

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says no amount of funding would be enough to mitigate the impact of flooding in the country without a change in attitude.

This follows a request by the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, to Parliament to consider allocating portions of the road fund, sanitation levy, and the common fund to his ministry to enable the effective delivery of its mandate.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) announced that eight deaths were recorded as a result of flooding last week following heavy rainfalls.

In providing an update on measures taken by the government to address the perennial occurrence, Francis Asenso-Boakye called for a dedicated fund to deal with the concern.

However, the Majority Chief Whip said, “Our attitude towards the way we build is bad. Some of our people build on waterways, and all these factors contribute to flooding. We cannot pretend about that. Yes, the point about funding is right and justified, but let’s also realize that there will never be enough funds.”

“However, what I agree with is the point that what is due, especially with the statutory payments, must be dispensed. We will implore the minister [of finance] that, for us to save lives and properties and probably minimize these issues, we should be seen to be doing incremental releases. We shouldn’t sit for the arrears to become huge, and then we go and scratch the surface. We want to implore the minister of finance that we should pay more attention to flooding needs.”

On attitudinal change, the Majority Chief Whip called for an all-hands-on-deck approach.

“We should speak about people pouring plastic waste into waterways.”

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Kissi Agyebengs Osp Pick People That He Thinks He Should, Rather Than Pick The Cases That Need To Be Prosecuted Kissi Agyebeng’s Osp Pick People That He Thinks He Should, Rather Than Pick The ...

20 minutes ago

A file photo of an episode of the show TV3 Date Rush inappropriate, alarming and children unfriendly; immediate action ...

1 hour ago

Awutu Senya West MP calls for an end to electoral violence Awutu Senya West MP calls for an end to electoral violence

1 hour ago

I asked my husband to resign as Vice President – Matilda Amissah Arthur I asked my husband to resign as Vice President – Matilda Amissah Arthur

1 hour ago

Release funds to deal with flooding – MP urges Finance Minister Release funds to deal with flooding – MP urges Finance Minister

1 hour ago

KNUST TEWU threatens strike KNUST TEWU threatens strike

1 hour ago

FDA suspends production of Anointed Family Water FDA suspends production of Anointed Family Water

1 hour ago

Agenda 111 hospitals: Three contractors terminated – Nsiah Asare Agenda 111 hospitals: Three contractors terminated – Nsiah Asare

1 hour ago

Funding not enough to mitigate flooding, attitudinal change vital – Frank Annoh-Dompreh Funding not enough to mitigate flooding, attitudinal change vital – Frank Annoh-...

4 hours ago

Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD AFP Hundreds arrested as protests over teen's killing rock France

More News...
body-container-line