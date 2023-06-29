'Selective' James Gyakye Quayson daily trial 'not right' — Speaker Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has said "It is not right" to subject Assin North MP-elect James Gyakye Quayson to a daily trial in respect of the ongoing perjury hearing against him.

"I tell them and I tell the judges: it is not right", Mr Bagbin said during a visit to the office of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) in Accra to meet with management and the editorial staff.

He added: "If it is done to everybody, I have no problem, but if it is done selectively, I have a problem", he noted.

Mr Bagbin admonished: "What we are doing is rule by law, not rule of law, and I think that we should move away from that".

In his opinion, "For democracy to succeed, the pillar is rule of law".

"The law is not the centre of democracy', he asserted, noting: "That is one of the errors in our Constitution".

The Speaker urged: "Read through our Constitution and you'll see the law is a respecter of so many people".

"So many people in Ghana are above the law", he observed, critiquing: "You can't have democracy [with that] and, so, we need to work at it seriously and this [is why] the constitutional review is something we must take up."

Mr Gyakye Quayson won the Assin North by-election on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 after the Supreme Court declared his 2020 election as null and void due to his dual citizenship at the time of filing to run for office.

The court hearing the criminal aspect of the dual citizenship case against him ruled, in the lead-up to the by-election that he attends court daily for the proceedings.

-classfmonline.com