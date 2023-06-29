ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Politicians can't develop this country alone – Speaker Bagbin

Headlines Politicians can't develop this country alone – Speaker Bagbin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, has called on religious leaders, civil society organisations and traditional authorities to fully participate in the day-to-day administration of the state.

In a recent keynote address, Right Honorable Alban S.K. Bagbin, delivered a powerful speech as the guest of honour at the Investiture and Induction Service of the leadership of the Apostolic Church-Ghana (TAC-GH).

The Speaker of Parliament emphasised the importance of embracing each day with a meaningful purpose, spreading kindness, and making a positive difference in the lives of others.

He urged everyone to value the blessings of waking up healthy and to find joy in God's grace.

The Speaker expressed concern over the negative reputation that leaders, whether political, traditional, or religious, have garnered for themselves personal wealth at the expense of their organisations or nations.

He stressed the importance of electing leaders driven by merit and a commitment to improving social, economic, and human resources.

Speaker Bagbin urged religious leaders, including those in the church, to embrace their civic responsibility and actively engage in national and political matters. He highlighted the negative consequences of religious disengagement from these issues, such as corruption, unemployment, and illegal activities.

In response to these challenges, Speaker Bagbin introduced the Citizens Bureau, a project aimed at enhancing citizens' participation in the work of parliament. He encouraged leaders from civil society organisations, religious bodies, and traditional institutions to collaborate closely with the bureau to address national issues effectively.

Also, Speaker Bagbin called on the newly elected leaders of the Apostolic Church-Ghana (TAC-GH) to adhere to the core tenets of the church and prioritise self-sacrificial love, moral uprightness, excellence, and a strong desire to serve and improve society.

In conclusion, he emphasised that the responsibility of TAC-GH's progress lies not only with the leadership but with the entire membership, urging everyone to play an active role in the church's mission.

-classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: I didn't do anything— Chairman Wontumi denies CODEO report Assin North by-election: “I didn't do anything”— Chairman Wontumi denies CODEO r...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Your downfall is next! —John Dumelo warns Lydia Alhassan Assin North by-election: ‘Your downfall is next!’ — John Dumelo ‘warns’ Lydia Al...

3 hours ago

A file photo of flood incident in Accra Akufo-Addo government has solved more flood than any government – Asenso-Boakye

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: NPP MPs distributed GHS1000 to each voter — NDC Joshua Akamba reveals Assin North by-election: NPP MPs distributed GHS1000 to each voter — NDC Joshua...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Stop accusing NPP of vote buying; you also shared motorbikes— Alfred Thompson hits back at NDC Assin North by-election: ‘Stop accusing NPP of vote buying; you also shared moto...

4 hours ago

Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party NPP. Assin North rally: Blame me for Bawumia’s arrival interruption of Alan’s speech ...

4 hours ago

Beatrice Annan Esq Assin North by-election: ‘Your Macho men failed to rig the election’— Beatrice A...

4 hours ago

Its a bad sign; its not good for our democracy —CODEO condemns vote buying in Assin North by-election ‘It’s a bad sign; it’s not good for our democracy’ — CODEO condemns vote buying ...

4 hours ago

Assin North by-election: 'NPP had no strategy; they were overwhelmed with money'— Beatrice Annan Assin North by-election: 'NPP had no strategy; they were overwhelmed with money'...

4 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Congratulations but be ready for the bigger picture —Miracles Aboagye tells NDC Assin North by-election: ‘Congratulations but be ready for the bigger picture’ —...

More News...
body-container-line