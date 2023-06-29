ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jomoro MP wants full audit into disposal of $110m power barge

Social News Jomoro MP wants full audit into disposal of 110m power barge
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has expressed concern over the unauthorized dismantling of the Osagyefo Power Barge by a private firm named Misak Limited.

The power barge, with a capacity of 125 megawatts, was originally procured by the Jerry Rawlings government in 1999 from Italy at a cost of $110 million under an arrangement with Balkan Energy.

In 2015, the Ministry of Energy directed the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to take over ownership of the barge.

However, due to a prolonged legal dispute, the GNPC was unable to carry out any maintenance activities on the barge, leading to its deterioration from excessive corrosion.

Following an update provided by the Deputy Minister of Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, on the status of the barge, MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey called for legal action to be taken against Misak Limited.

“I asked a question to ascertain the status of the power barge and the Minister confirmed that a private company with the name Misak, without proper authorisation and due processes, has significantly dismantled the power barge and sold off the component. What surprises me the most is that there has not been any legal action taken against the company that did this illegal act but rather, the government is seeking to share the proceeds from the sale of the power barge with the company.”

She also demanded for a full-scale audit into the disposal of the badge and transparency in the sale of the barge.

“As the MP of the area, I am demanding that the right thing be done and the company must be brought to the law and also a full-scale forensic audit into the disposal of the badge be done and finally calling for a high level of transparency in the final sale of the badge.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: I didn't do anything— Chairman Wontumi denies CODEO report Assin North by-election: “I didn't do anything”— Chairman Wontumi denies CODEO r...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Your downfall is next! —John Dumelo warns Lydia Alhassan Assin North by-election: ‘Your downfall is next!’ — John Dumelo ‘warns’ Lydia Al...

3 hours ago

A file photo of flood incident in Accra Akufo-Addo government has solved more flood than any government – Asenso-Boakye

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: NPP MPs distributed GHS1000 to each voter — NDC Joshua Akamba reveals Assin North by-election: NPP MPs distributed GHS1000 to each voter — NDC Joshua...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Stop accusing NPP of vote buying; you also shared motorbikes— Alfred Thompson hits back at NDC Assin North by-election: ‘Stop accusing NPP of vote buying; you also shared moto...

4 hours ago

Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party NPP. Assin North rally: Blame me for Bawumia’s arrival interruption of Alan’s speech ...

4 hours ago

Beatrice Annan Esq Assin North by-election: ‘Your Macho men failed to rig the election’— Beatrice A...

4 hours ago

Its a bad sign; its not good for our democracy —CODEO condemns vote buying in Assin North by-election ‘It’s a bad sign; it’s not good for our democracy’ — CODEO condemns vote buying ...

4 hours ago

Assin North by-election: 'NPP had no strategy; they were overwhelmed with money'— Beatrice Annan Assin North by-election: 'NPP had no strategy; they were overwhelmed with money'...

4 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Congratulations but be ready for the bigger picture —Miracles Aboagye tells NDC Assin North by-election: ‘Congratulations but be ready for the bigger picture’ —...

More News...
body-container-line