ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Assin North by-election: “I didn't do anything”— Chairman Wontumi denies CODEO report

Headlines Assin North by-election: I didn't do anything— Chairman Wontumi denies CODEO report
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, the NPP's regional chairman for Ashanti Region, has refuted the report of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) that he caused some violence at the just ended Assin North by-election.

Chairman Wontumi stated that he participated in the Assin by-elections to ensure the process was free and fair.

He said “We were there to protect our votes there, that is what I can say so CODEO should know exactly what happened.

“The fact that CODEO presented this doesn’t mean the person did that. I haven’t done anything. I haven’t done anything and you see CODEO hasn’t talked to me, I am saying it is not true,” He said in an interview with TV3 on Thursday, June 29.

CODEO Observers reported a few incidents that occurred during the course of the polls.

The post election report of CODEO noted that issues of violent clash occurred at around 1:00 PM, a convoy of vehicles with NPP occupants accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi), pursued a vehicle occupied by NDC supporters from a different polling station to D/C Primary School in Praso (located within the Electoral Area with Polling Station Code B170801).

During the pursuit, the report added that the occupants of the NPP vehicles proceeded to vandalize and damage parts of the NDC vehicle, resulting in commotion and disturbance along the roadside.

It indicated that security personnel intervened to calm the situation by removing the actors from the vicinity of the polling station to a distant location.

According to CODEO, it was reported that the individuals involved in the altercation fired gunshots and one person was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: I didn't do anything— Chairman Wontumi denies CODEO report Assin North by-election: “I didn't do anything”— Chairman Wontumi denies CODEO r...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Your downfall is next! —John Dumelo warns Lydia Alhassan Assin North by-election: ‘Your downfall is next!’ — John Dumelo ‘warns’ Lydia Al...

3 hours ago

A file photo of flood incident in Accra Akufo-Addo government has solved more flood than any government – Asenso-Boakye

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: NPP MPs distributed GHS1000 to each voter — NDC Joshua Akamba reveals Assin North by-election: NPP MPs distributed GHS1000 to each voter — NDC Joshua...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Stop accusing NPP of vote buying; you also shared motorbikes— Alfred Thompson hits back at NDC Assin North by-election: ‘Stop accusing NPP of vote buying; you also shared moto...

4 hours ago

Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party NPP. Assin North rally: Blame me for Bawumia’s arrival interruption of Alan’s speech ...

4 hours ago

Beatrice Annan Esq Assin North by-election: ‘Your Macho men failed to rig the election’— Beatrice A...

4 hours ago

Its a bad sign; its not good for our democracy —CODEO condemns vote buying in Assin North by-election ‘It’s a bad sign; it’s not good for our democracy’ — CODEO condemns vote buying ...

4 hours ago

Assin North by-election: 'NPP had no strategy; they were overwhelmed with money'— Beatrice Annan Assin North by-election: 'NPP had no strategy; they were overwhelmed with money'...

4 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Congratulations but be ready for the bigger picture —Miracles Aboagye tells NDC Assin North by-election: ‘Congratulations but be ready for the bigger picture’ —...

More News...
body-container-line