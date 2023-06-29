Assin North by-election: “I didn't do anything”— Chairman Wontumi denies CODEO report

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, the NPP's regional chairman for Ashanti Region, has refuted the report of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) that he caused some violence at the just ended Assin North by-election.

Chairman Wontumi stated that he participated in the Assin by-elections to ensure the process was free and fair.

He said “We were there to protect our votes there, that is what I can say so CODEO should know exactly what happened.

“The fact that CODEO presented this doesn’t mean the person did that. I haven’t done anything. I haven’t done anything and you see CODEO hasn’t talked to me, I am saying it is not true,” He said in an interview with TV3 on Thursday, June 29.

CODEO Observers reported a few incidents that occurred during the course of the polls.

The post election report of CODEO noted that issues of violent clash occurred at around 1:00 PM, a convoy of vehicles with NPP occupants accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi), pursued a vehicle occupied by NDC supporters from a different polling station to D/C Primary School in Praso (located within the Electoral Area with Polling Station Code B170801).

During the pursuit, the report added that the occupants of the NPP vehicles proceeded to vandalize and damage parts of the NDC vehicle, resulting in commotion and disturbance along the roadside.

It indicated that security personnel intervened to calm the situation by removing the actors from the vicinity of the polling station to a distant location.

According to CODEO, it was reported that the individuals involved in the altercation fired gunshots and one person was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.