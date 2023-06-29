ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo government has solved more flood than any government – Asenso-Boakye

Social News A file photo of flood incident in Accra
The Ministry of Works and Housing has invested more resources in addressing flooding and building community resilience than any previous government, sector Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye.

In a statement to Parliament, Mr. Asenso-Boakye said the Akufo-Addo-led government's flood mitigation program has funded 384 drainage cleaning projects and building of 202 drainage channels.

"To date, 370 desilting projects, representing 96% have been completed and 84 drainage channel construction projects representing 42% have been completed, with the remaining 118 at various stages of completion,” said the statement dated Thursday, June 29.

Asenso-Boakye noted that the program has reduced flooding in places like Kuntunse Satellite, Achimoto Mile 7, Katamanso, Mamprobi, Abeka-Ayigbe Town, Labadi Olympia, Nungua (United Church Area), Haatso, Madina Firestone, Madina Mayehot and Madina Oblogo.

Other areas benefitting include Kasoa Millennium City, Adenta Sakora, Nsakyi, Ablekuma, Dawhyenya Dome Railway Crossing, New Legon, Adenta, Sango and Naapladjor Drains, Kakum River, Birim River, Leprosarium Drain, Densu River, Korkordjor River, Owabi River, Sefwi Wiaso and Aboabo Drain.

Asenso-Boakye added that flooding has also increased in cities like Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi, Koforidua and Tamale recently, due to greater solid waste, lack of planning, rapid urbanization and climate change.

Government, the Minister said, has also joined the World Bank to invest $200 million in reducing flood risks and improving waste management in the Odaw Drainage Basin.

According to him, the Greater Accra Resilience and Integrated Development project has provided funds to 17 city and district governments to clean key drains.

"Dredging the Odaw channel, improving Achimota and Nima drains, and community work in Alogboshie and Akweteyman will start soon," the Minister revealed.

