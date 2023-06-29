Assin North by-election: NPP MPs distributed GHS1000 to each voter — NDC Joshua Akamba reveals

The Former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joshua Hamidu Akamba has accused the New Patriotic Party of distributing money to voters during the Assin North by-election.

According to Mr. Akamba, NPP leaders were seen giving money to voters from a vehicle loaded with cash.

In an interview with TV3 on June 29, he said some voters were persuaded with GHS1000 each while others received GHS250.

“The NPP and then one MP, and the other one is the Oda MP (Member of Parliament) and honorable Ntim Forduor, the deputy Minister of Education, indeed they came with a car packed with monies so they were sharing but what they did was that they would give some other people GHS1000 and some other people GHS250.

“So I got the information, so by the time we got there, am sure your reporter even saw it. By the time you get there, they will take your card, your voter’s ID card, they will call your name and give you the money to go and vote,” Joshua Akamba stated.

He further asserted that the sharing of money was happening near the polling stations.

“They were doing it just close to the polling station so I moved to them and when I was there, your reporter came to me in trying to question what those MPs were doing," he added.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, 2020 running mate of John Mahama the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the issue of vote buying is a worrying situation.

“The security should be on top of issues, everybody should be worried about allegations of voter inducement because it goes against the rules. Everybody receiving, if those allegations are true, everybody should be worried because it will interfere with the politics that we are practicing,” she stated.

James Gyakye Quayson was however declared winner with 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.