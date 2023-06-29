Assin North by-election: ‘Stop accusing NPP of vote buying; you also shared motorbikes’— Alfred Thompson hits back at NDC

29.06.2023 LISTEN

The member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alfred Kojo Thompson has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should stop the pretence of not engaging in vote buying in the recently held Assin North by-election.

According to Mr. Alfred, the NDC equally engaged in a vote-buying by distributing motorbikes.

He said the allegations of vote buying are a problem both the NPP and the NDC need to overcome in an interview on TV3 on June 29.

“They have done well (NDC), they have won the elections, we go back to our drawing board, we rethink our strategy again (NPP) but they shouldn’t come here and say the NPP was sharing money. What about the motorbikes they were sharing as well (NDC)?

He continued “We organized taxis, we organized “Pragya”(tricycles) for people who are vulnerable and needed to be transported and there was nothing wrong with that.

“When you go to Assin Bereku, it was just the town after me. The NDC should stop lying and engaging in untruth, we all have our differences,” Alfred Thompson stated.

Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah has described as “ridiculous” the assertion that the NPP engaged in vote buying.

According to him, giving money to electorates is a normal practice.

According to Mr. Bempah, some delegates are financially handicapped and require some form of assistance.

“If someone says that they need some transportation to go home, I don’t think that is a problem and if that is what your reporter saw and say that they are giving money to entice people then am sorry they don’t know our voting process."

“Because most of our people are going to farm, they have stopped going because they say they are going to vote, they don’t have transportation. It is our duty as a political party to give them transportation to go and vote and there is nothing wrong with that.

James Gyakye Quayson was however declared winner by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He polled a total of 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.