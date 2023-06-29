Assin North rally: Blame me for Bawumia’s arrival interruption of Alan’s speech – Nana B

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, affectionately known as Nana B has apologized for Vice President Bawumia's interruption of fellow NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen's speech at an NPP rally in Assin North.

In a statement on Thursday, June 29, Nana B said: "As National Organiser, I take full responsibility for this unfortunate lapse, and in all humility, I apologize unreservedly to Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng and his team for this incident."

He explained that the incident was "purely as a result of a communication glitch" and "was not intentional and could never be a deliberate attempt to spite Hon. Alan Kyeremanteng as speculated in some circles."

Nana B pledged to "institute stringent measures to avoid a reoccurrence of this unfortunate lapse in the future."

The National Organizer stressed that "The cohesion and unity of our party is very critical in these times, and I am committed to ensuring that we do everything possible to maintain the harmony and cohesion of our party ahead of the 2024 elections."

The incident in question occurred during an NPP rally in Assin Breku on Sunday, June 25, ahead of the Assin North by-election, where Vice President Bawumia's arrival at the event got many cheering him and interrupted Alan Kyerematen's speech.

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) James Gyakye Quayson regained his seat at the end of the Tuesday, June 27 poll, beating NPP's Charles Opoku.