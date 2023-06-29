ModernGhana logo
29.06.2023 Crime & Punishment

Gyakye Quayson to move an application for stay of proceedings on July 4

29.06.2023 LISTEN

The trial of James Gyakye Quayson in the Assin North case took a new turn as his lawyers announced their intention to file an application for a stay of proceedings on July 4.

The High Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, adjourned the sitting to accommodate this request.

During the court session on June 29, Mr Quayson's lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, informed Justice Yanzuh that they had filed an application challenging the court's ruling on June 23.

This ruling had dismissed their motion seeking to modify the timelines set for the trial. According to Tsikata, this application needed to be addressed before the trial could proceed.

Justice Yanzuh acknowledged receiving notice of the application but stated that she had not yet seen the application itself.

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, representing the State, confirmed that they had not been served with the filed processes as claimed by the defense lawyers.

Given the circumstances, the court decided to adjourn the hearing to Thursday, July 4, to allow Mr Quayson's counsel to present their motion.

The application for a stay of proceedings will be addressed on that day.

This development indicates that the trial of James Gyakye Quayson in the Assin North case is facing further delays as the defense seeks to challenge the court's rulings and timelines.

The adjournment allows time for the necessary processes to be served and for the motion to be heard, ensuring a fair and proper legal procedure.

-Classfmonline.com

