Assin North by-election: We showed Charles Opoku leading by 1.1% margin but never said he will win – Global InfoAnalytics

Global InfoAnalytics, an independent research firm, has released a post-election observation report on the recently-concluded Assin North by-election, explaining what accounted for the change in its prediction.

In its pre-election report, the firm had indicated that New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Opoku was leading by a 1.1% margin.

However, after his defeat, the firm clarified that it never concluded that the NPP candidate will win.

The report which was released on its Twitter handle on Thursday, June 29, stated that "one of the major sources of error came from voters who suggested they intended to vote for Charles Opoku but changed their mind to vote for Gyakye-Quayson, most likely a greater proportion of those 78% who said they will collect the inducement and vote for the one doing the inducement."

The report highlighted that young voters, where Charles Opoku was leading Gyakye-Quayson by 11% (18-34 years), did not show up to vote.

However, the queues were dominated by older voters (35+ years), who Gyakye-Quayson led by 22%.

Despite the pre-election report's prediction, James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the by-election with 57.56% of the votes cast, beating Charles Opoku, who received 42.15%, while the LPG candidate garnered just 0.29%.

The Assin North by-election was held to fill the seat left vacant after the Supreme Court annulled Gyakye Quayson’s election last year for holding dual citizenship.