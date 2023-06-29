Assin North by-election shows voters can now take your money and vote against you – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, founding President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of IMANI Africa policy think tank has opined on the outcome of the Assin North by-election.

He said voters are now smarter and cannot be swayed by money inducements anymore.

He believes politicians should engage with voters based on their policies and values rather than relying on money to influence their decisions.

He made this statement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 28, after James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress retained his seat.

“This is worth watching and sharing to all known politicians. Inducing voters with money is so unwise. Voters are smarter now. They know you do not respect them when you try to buy their conscience. They will take the money and vote against you,” he stated.

The embattled MP polled 57.56% of the vote, beating the NPP's Charles Opoku, who received 42.15%, while the LPG candidate garnered just 0.29%.

The Assin North by-election was held to fill the seat left vacant after the Supreme Court annulled Gyakye Quayson’s election last year for holding dual citizenship.

He still faces charges of perjury and forgery in a criminal case.

The outcome of the by-election has left many wondering about the fate of Gyakye Quayson's criminal case.

Some believe that his victory at the polls should not affect the ongoing prosecution, while others argue that the case should be dropped to allow him to focus on his duties as a Member of Parliament.

Despite these uncertainties, the Assin North by-election has been commended for its peaceful and transparent conduct.

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) reported fewer incidents of violence or malpractice, and the Electoral Commission has been lauded for conducting a successful election with a high turnout of voters.