Assin North victory: We’ll deliver Ghana from the hands of the oppressor NPP come 2024 – NDC

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Favi Kwetey hailed the victory of James Gyakye Quayson in the Assin North by-election as a loud message on behalf of all Ghanaians to those who have plunged this country into immense hardship.

He said, "This is a victory for Truth and Justice."

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 28, he indicated that the win will propel the party towards delivering Ghana "from the hands of the oppressor" at the 2024 elections.

The by-election was held to fill the vacant parliamentary seat after the incumbent MP, James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC, was stripped of his seat by Supreme Court ruling for holding dual citizenship.

At the end of the Tuesday poll, Gyakye Quayson regained his seat.

He polled 17,205 votes, representing 57.56% of the votes cast to beat his main rival Charles Opoku of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who garnered 11, 398 votes.

Read a full copy of the NDC’s statement below:

629202371145-qulxpcb543-b3f4f7f3-8101-4a7a-a7e3-f80246ba90d8.jpeg

