Spate of crime, insecurity in Ghana alarming - Security Analyst 

Mr Bill Godson Ocloo, a security analyst, has described as alarming the current spate of crime and insecurity in the country.

He referred to the recent attack on a billion van at fan milk junction near Ablekuma in Accra, which led to the shooting and killing of a police officer and other related prevalent, crimes, were serious national security threats.

Mr Ocloo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said, “looking at the current economic conditions in the country, it should be envisaged that some people are prone to commit crime and other social vices, resulting in serious national security breaches.”

The security expert described the killing of the Police officer in the bullion van attack as unfortunate, and called on the Police hierarchy to step up their game to ensure that personnel deployed on various security duties were themselves secured.

“We are told in some reports that the slain officer in the bullion van attack died for lack of a bulletproof vest – if this is anything to go by, then more needs to be done by the authorities.

All the necessary apparatus and gadgets must be provided for officers sent out on security duties, to ensure that they are protected in their line of duty to forestall these happenings going forward,” he said.

Mr Ocloo called for further training for officers on special duties to ensure that they were able to professionally combat crimes with ample safety for their own lives.

The security analyst further observed that the current ratio of the police to the population of citizens was very low compared to other jurisdictions and called for efforts and support to the Police Service to change the status-quo.

Mr Ocloo advised Ghanaians to be always security conscious and to promptly report suspicious characters to the security agencies, so that their activities could be promptly nipped in the bud.

He further called on the Police to intensify its intelligence gathering to be well informed in advance of the modus operandi of criminals in the interest of the peace and security of the country.

GNA