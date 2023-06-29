ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.06.2023 Social News

Eid al-Adha: Kekeli Muslim community congratulates Muslims

Eid al-Adha: Kekeli Muslim community congratulates Muslims
29.06.2023 LISTEN

The Leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community has issued a press release to congratulate Muslims all around the world on the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

According to the leadership of the Muslim Community, the celebration of Eid al-Adha or Festival of Sacrifice is in commemoration of the sacrifice the Great -Grandfather of all Nations (Prophet Abraham PBUH) offered to Allah ( God Almighty).

Through the act of slaughtering his firstborn son, Ishmael in fulfilment of God’s command which God replaced with a ram.

“The Festival of Sacrifice reinforces the connection viceregents have with Almighty God through responding to the call to sacrifice animals either camel, goat, ram, or cow.

“We use this press release to caution our Muslim brothers and sisters who will be slaughtered to be mindful of the outbreak of the Anthrax disease attacking the animals in some parts of Ghana.

“We further appeal that all the symptoms that the veterinary experts have spelt out be taken serious as Islam is about saving lives,” the Leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community stated.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations officer, Mohammed Rabiu Adam Mawuli, it noted “We further appeal to those successfully slaughtering healthy animals to adhere to the rules on sharing the meat.

“Our activities during the festival and beyond should be in line with Islamic teachings as well as the laws of Ghana so as to get the blessings in it and also not find ourselves at the wrong side of the law respectively."

628202365640-i41p266ffa-doc11367120230627190342-1.pdf

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

James Gyakye Quayson heads to Court of Appeal over ruling for daily trial James Gyakye Quayson heads to Court of Appeal over ruling for daily trial

56 minutes ago

Well call off strike if roads to fuel depots are fixed – Tanker drivers tell government We’ll call off strike if roads to fuel depots are fixed – Tanker drivers tell go...

56 minutes ago

Join us deliver Ghana from the hands of oppressor NPP in 2024 – NDC Join us deliver Ghana from the hands of oppressor NPP in 2024 – NDC

56 minutes ago

Govt commences national updates on Agenda 111 Hospital Projects today Gov’t commences national updates on Agenda 111 Hospital Projects today

56 minutes ago

Assin North by-election: Sheer opulence, vote-buying caused NPPs defeat – Global Info Analytics Assin North by-election: Sheer opulence, vote-buying caused NPP’s defeat – Globa...

56 minutes ago

NDCs Assin North victory was a product of sympathy not hard choice – Richard Ahiagbah NDC’s Assin North victory was a product of sympathy not hard choice – Richard Ah...

56 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Atta and Asenso-Boakye expected in Parliament today on measures to tackle flooding Ken Ofori-Atta and Asenso-Boakye expected in Parliament today on measures to tac...

56 minutes ago

Assin North defeat: NPP says it will evaluate approach, do thorough analysis Assin North defeat: NPP says it will evaluate approach, do thorough analysis

1 hour ago

Assin North by-election largely peaceful, but nearly marred by Praso violent incident – CODEO Assin North by-election largely peaceful, but nearly marred by Praso violent inc...

2 hours ago

Fidelity Bank and First National Bank fined, forex licenses suspended by Bank of Ghana Fidelity Bank and First National Bank fined, forex licenses suspended by Bank of...

More News...
body-container-line