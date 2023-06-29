Eid al-Adha: Kekeli Muslim community congratulates Muslims

29.06.2023 LISTEN

The Leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community has issued a press release to congratulate Muslims all around the world on the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

According to the leadership of the Muslim Community, the celebration of Eid al-Adha or Festival of Sacrifice is in commemoration of the sacrifice the Great -Grandfather of all Nations (Prophet Abraham PBUH) offered to Allah ( God Almighty).

Through the act of slaughtering his firstborn son, Ishmael in fulfilment of God’s command which God replaced with a ram.

“The Festival of Sacrifice reinforces the connection viceregents have with Almighty God through responding to the call to sacrifice animals either camel, goat, ram, or cow.

“We use this press release to caution our Muslim brothers and sisters who will be slaughtered to be mindful of the outbreak of the Anthrax disease attacking the animals in some parts of Ghana.

“We further appeal that all the symptoms that the veterinary experts have spelt out be taken serious as Islam is about saving lives,” the Leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community stated.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations officer, Mohammed Rabiu Adam Mawuli, it noted “We further appeal to those successfully slaughtering healthy animals to adhere to the rules on sharing the meat.

“Our activities during the festival and beyond should be in line with Islamic teachings as well as the laws of Ghana so as to get the blessings in it and also not find ourselves at the wrong side of the law respectively."