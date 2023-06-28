ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Outcome of Assin North by-election is a wake up call – NPP

Headlines Outcome of Assin North by-election is a wake up call – NPP
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the Assin North by-election is a wake-up call which requires the party to evaluate its approach and make rational retrospective assessments.

The NPP’s candidate Charles Opoku received 12,630 votes, representing 42.15%, while the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, after the by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Liberal Party of Ghana's (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, garnered a paltry 87 votes, representing 0.29%.

The NPP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Koduah Frimpong, urged the party supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat for consideration and possible implementation.

“The Party views the outcome of the by-election as a wake-up call, prompting us to evaluate our approach, make rational retrospective assessments, and conduct a thorough analysis.”

“We urge our dedicated party supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat of the party for consideration and possible implementation”.

The NPP further congratulated the NDC and its parliamentary candidate for winning the by-election.

“The Party extends its warmest congratulations to the National Democratic Congress and the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency on their electoral victory,” the NPP said in its statement.

The party further said though it had envisaged to reclaim the seat, it accepts the decision of the people of Assin North.

“While we had diligently worked towards reclaiming the Assin North Parliament, seat, we respect the decision and judgment of the people of the Assin North constituency,” the NPP emphasized in its statement.

Read below the full statement by the NPP

628202353605-23041q5ddx-628202351233-npp-assin-1

628202353605-vaqdthfssn-628202351233-assin-north-2

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Enjoy the value in educating the Muslim child – Akufo-Addo Enjoy the value in educating the Muslim child – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Two die in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway Two die in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

2 hours ago

Were working to restore economy to full health – Akufo-Addo We’re working to restore economy to full health – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo congratulates NDC on Assin-North by-election victory Akufo-Addo congratulates NDC on Assin-North by-election victory 

2 hours ago

Outcome of Assin North by-election is a wake up call – NPP Outcome of Assin North by-election is a wake up call – NPP

3 hours ago

Nigerian Muslims celebrated Eid el-Adha prayers across the country even as many struggle with high cost of living. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI AFP Nigerians mark Eid festivities navigating economic woes

6 hours ago

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu left and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Eid-ul-Adha: Let’s sacrifice for worthy courses to better our families – Bawumia...

7 hours ago

Eid al-Adha celebration: Mahama extends best wishes to Muslims Eid al-Adha celebration: Mahama extends best wishes to Muslims 

7 hours ago

15 persons injured as Sprinter bus burst tyre on Asukawkaw-Dambai Highway 15 persons injured as Sprinter bus burst tyre on Asukawkaw-Dambai Highway 

7 hours ago

Assin North: NDC supporters jubilate over James Gyakye Quaysons landslide victory Assin North: NDC supporters jubilate over James Gyakye Quayson’s landslide victo...

More News...
body-container-line