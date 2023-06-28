ModernGhana logo
Eid al-Adha celebration: Mahama extends best wishes to Muslims 

Eid al-Adha celebration: Mahama extends best wishes to Muslims
Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended best wishes to Muslims on the occasion of Eid- al-Adha.

Mr Mahama, in a statement, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency said: “May this Eid bring you and your loved one's joy, peace, and blessings”.

He urged Moslems to take a moment to reflect yet again on this special occasion’s importance.

He noted that it was a time to remember the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim was willing to make to demonstrate his faith and devotion to Allah (SWT).

“During this holy month of Ramadan, we have all worked hard to deepen our connection with Allah through prayer, fasting, and acts of kindness,” Mr Mahama stated.

“As we come together to celebrate Eid-al-Adha, let us continue to embody these values and honour the spirit of sacrifice passed down to us from our ancestors.”

GNA

