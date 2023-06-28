Scores of Muslims defy heavy rains for Eid prayers in Hohoe  

Scores of Muslims in Hohoe defied early showers on Wednesday to converge at the Ahlussunna Mosque for this year’s Eid ul-Adha prayers.

At 0930 hours, prayers were done with a lot of Muslims crowded at the Mosque to wish each other a fruitful celebration.

Alhaji Mohammed Mutawakil Yussif, Volta Regional Imam, Ahlussunna Wal Jamaah, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the prayers, disclosed that the day was significant to all Muslims in the world.

“In times like this, we do a lot of prayers, types of worship and engage in so many things trying to get closer to Almighty Allah.”

Alhaji Yussif said celebrating Eid ul-Adha was not about one’s wealth nor trying to show off but for all to fear Allah in all they were doing.

He said it was important to ensure that everything was done according to what was prescribed by Allah and Prophet Muhammad.

Alhaji Yussif admonished all, especially the youth, to mark the day in modesty and be cautious as well as law-abiding.

Eid ul-Adha is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah (SWT) and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

The celebrations, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice” is the second of the two Islamic festivities, which are celebrated annually worldwide.

Muslims approach God on this day by sacrificing a sheep, a cow, or a camel and distributing the meat to the poor as well as uniting to pray together with family and friends and show love.

Eid ul-Adha falls on the tenth day in the twelfth month of the Islamic Lunar

Calendar; Dhul-Hijah, which allows families, loved ones, and communities to

fraternise, and is dependent on a legitimate sighting of the moon, following the completion of the annual Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj – which is an obligation for all Muslims.

GNA