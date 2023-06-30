Until we find comprehensive solutions to flooding, it will always reoccur — Seyram Kawor

30.06.2023 LISTEN

Seyram Kawor, Senior Lecturer of the Department of Finance, University of Cape Coast has stated that the perennial flooding situation in Ghana is a major issue that requires a comprehensive strategy.

He said until government engage stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the perennial flooding, it will continue to destroy lives and properties.

Speaking on GBC Radio Central's sociopolitical show dubbed, 'Centre Stage' on Saturday 24th June, 2023, he outlined some key measures that can be taken to address and mitigate the impact of flooding in Ghana.

1. Improved Urban Planning and Infrastructure: it is the view of the Senior Lecturer that, we need to develop and enforce strict land-use regulations to prevent construction in flood-prone areas.

2. Improve urban planning practices, including proper drainage systems, flood retention ponds, and green spaces to absorb excess water. Upgrade and maintain existing infrastructure, including stormwater drainage systems, canals, and reservoirs.

3. Early Warning Systems and Disaster Preparedness: We need to establish and strengthen early warning systems to provide timely alerts and information to communities in flood-prone areas.

Enhance disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, including the provision of emergency shelters, evacuation plans, and training for rescue and relief teams.

4. Environmental Protection and Reforestation: Ghana needs to protect and restore natural ecosystems such as forests, wetlands, and riverbanks, which act as natural buffers against flooding.

Implement sustainable land management practices to prevent deforestation, soil erosion, and the degradation of water bodies.

5. Climate Change Adaptation: As global warming discussions are ongoing, Ghana also needs to a way to incorporate climate change considerations into infrastructure planning and design, considering increased rainfall intensity and frequency.

Promote climate-resilient agriculture practices and water management techniques to reduce vulnerability to floods.

6. Public Awareness and Education: Ghana needs to conduct public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the causes and risks of flooding and how they can contribute to prevention and preparedness.

Foster a culture of environmental responsibility, encouraging individuals and communities to take actions that reduce flood risks, such as proper waste management and avoiding the blocking of waterways.

7. Collaborative Approach: We to foster collaboration among government agencies, local authorities, communities, and international partners to coordinate efforts, share knowledge, and pool resources for effective flood management.

Encourage public-private partnerships to leverage expertise and resources for sustainable flood prevention and mitigation measures.

In conclusion, Seyram Kawor underscored the fact that addressing perennial flooding requires a long-term commitment and sustained efforts from all stakeholders.

"Additionally, adequate funding, effective implementation of policies, and continuous monitoring and evaluation are crucial for the success of flood management strategies", he stated.