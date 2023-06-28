ModernGhana logo
We live to fight another day – Akufo-Addo consoles NPP after Assin North by-election defeat

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he is confident that sooner than later, Assin North will be blue again.

He has therefore urged members of his party, the New Patriotic Party, to keep their heads up, recognising that, in a democracy, there are winners and losers.

“I urge members of my party, the New Patriotic Party, to keep their heads up, recognising that, in a democracy, there are winners and losers, and that we live to fight another day. We once held the Assin North seat, and I am confident that, sooner rather than later, Assin North will be blue again,” he stated.

This was contained in a statement issued by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

He congratulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on its win in the Assin North by-election on Tuesday.

President Akufo-Addo also congratulated the Electoral Commission and the security agencies for a job well done.

He said Ghana’s democratic credentials were strengthened even further on Tuesday following the conduct of a peaceful election in Assin North.

“Yesterday, Tuesday, 27th June 2023, Ghana's democratic credentials were strengthened even further following the conduct of peaceful and credible elections in the Assin North by-election.”

“I congratulate warmly the Chairperson and Members of the Electoral Commission, again, for a job well-done. The security services are to be commended for maintaining law and order during the holding of the elections; as is the media for providing extensive coverage before, during and after the elections. I congratulate the National Democratic Congress on its victory yesterday,” he posted on his Facebook page.

The by-election was held following the Supreme Court's nullification of the 2020 polls held in the Assin North constituency which was won by the National Democratic Congress James Gyakye Quayson.

The Supreme Court found Quayson guilty of owing allegiance to Canada prior to filing his forms to contest in the 2020 polls.

Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, while Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) received 12,630 votes, representing 42.15% after the by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Liberal Party of Ghana's (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, garnered a paltry 87 votes, representing 0.29%.

—citinewsroom

