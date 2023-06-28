Assin North by-election defeat shows NPP that Ghanaians are not fools – Opeele Boateng

Ghanaian football manager and supporter of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac “Opeele” Boateng has reacted to Charles Opoku's defeat, the NPP's parliamentary candidate in the recent Assin North by-election.

The staunch supporter of Vice President Bawumia noted that despite all the top NPP leaders campaigning in the constituency, it yielded no result.

In a tweet on Tuesday, June 27, just after the results were announced, Mr. Opeele Boateng said it demonstrates Ghanaians cannot be easily fooled with overnight development projects.

He cited some infighting in the NPP which, to him, will pose a great danger to the party if not stopped before the 2024 general elections.

"All the top NPP men spoke at Assin North but we lost woefully," he wrote.

"A strong message for the NPP for 2024. Those NPP people attacking the NPP government because of Dr Bawumia can continue with their selfish interest. You will all end up in opposition by January 7th, 2025.

"Ghanaians are not fools!!" his tweet concludes.

At the end of the Tuesday poll, Gyakye Quayson secured 57.56% of the vote to beat the NPP's Charles Opoku, who had 42.15%, while the LPG candidate garnered 0.29% of the vote.

The seat was left vacant after the Supreme Court annulled Gyakye Quayson’s election last year for holding dual citizenship.

He also faces charges of perjury and forgery in a criminal case.