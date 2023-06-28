Eid-ul-Adha: Let’s sacrifice for worthy courses to better our families – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended warm wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a message shared on his social media pages on Wednesday, June 28, Dr. Bawumia called on Muslims to make worthy sacrifices to improve the lives of their families and communities.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that Muslims should follow Ibrahim's example during this holy season.

"Hajia Samira and I extend our warmest wishes to fellow Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha," Dr. Bawumia wrote.

"As we observe the sacred festival of sacrifice, which is inspired by the motherly care of Hajar (Hagar) towards her son Ishmael, and Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham) incredible obedience to God, let us be inspired by these acts of selflessness, by caring for each other, and also sacrificing for worthy causes for the betterment of our families, communities and the nation,” added the Veep.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. However, God provided a lamb as a substitute.

The season reminds Muslims of their own willingness to sacrifice anything to please Allah.

It also culminates the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.