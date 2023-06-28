ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eid-ul-Adha: Let’s sacrifice for worthy courses to better our families – Bawumia

Headlines National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu left and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu [left] and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended warm wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a message shared on his social media pages on Wednesday, June 28, Dr. Bawumia called on Muslims to make worthy sacrifices to improve the lives of their families and communities.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that Muslims should follow Ibrahim's example during this holy season.

"Hajia Samira and I extend our warmest wishes to fellow Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha," Dr. Bawumia wrote.

"As we observe the sacred festival of sacrifice, which is inspired by the motherly care of Hajar (Hagar) towards her son Ishmael, and Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham) incredible obedience to God, let us be inspired by these acts of selflessness, by caring for each other, and also sacrificing for worthy causes for the betterment of our families, communities and the nation,” added the Veep.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. However, God provided a lamb as a substitute.

The season reminds Muslims of their own willingness to sacrifice anything to please Allah.

It also culminates the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

628202333433-rvmypcb553-f1d982ab-ea20-4d67-9d47-a924d3e5a7e9.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu left and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Eid-ul-Adha: Let’s sacrifice for worthy courses to better our families – Bawumia...

4 hours ago

Eid al-Adha celebration: Mahama extends best wishes to Muslims Eid al-Adha celebration: Mahama extends best wishes to Muslims 

4 hours ago

15 persons injured as Sprinter bus burst tyre on Asukawkaw-Dambai Highway 15 persons injured as Sprinter bus burst tyre on Asukawkaw-Dambai Highway 

4 hours ago

Your vote for justice was truly inspiring – Mahama thanks Assin North constituents for Quayson re-election Your vote for justice was truly inspiring – Mahama thanks Assin North constituen...

4 hours ago

We live to fight another day – Akufo-Addo consoles NPP after Assin North by-election defeat We live to fight another day – Akufo-Addo consoles NPP after Assin North by-elec...

4 hours ago

Anthrax outbreak: Upper East Muslims banned from sacrificing animals during Eid-ul Adha Anthrax outbreak: Upper East Muslims banned from sacrificing animals during Eid-...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's 'dont vote for someone who will end up in jail' comment 'disappointing' — Gyakye Quayson Akufo-Addo's 'don’t vote for someone who will end up in jail' comment 'disappoin...

4 hours ago

Eid-ul Adha Celebration: Bawumia extends best wishes to all Muslims Eid-ul Adha Celebration: Bawumia extends best wishes to all Muslims  

4 hours ago

Assin North: NDC supporters jubilate over James Gyakye Quaysons landslide victory Assin North: NDC supporters jubilate over James Gyakye Quayson’s landslide victo...

4 hours ago

Assin North: George Opare Addo accuses NPP members of vandalising his car Assin North: George Opare Addo accuses NPP members of vandalising his car

More News...
body-container-line