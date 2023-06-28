ModernGhana logo
COPEC predics LPG shortage on Thursday over tanker drivers' strike

Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana ( COPEC) says fuel and petroleum products may be in shortage by Thursday if striking tanker drivers do not rescind their action forthwith.

Tanker drivers association of Ghana this week embarked on a nationwide strike demanding that deplorable roads leading to and from their depots all across the country, especially roads in the Tema-Kpone enclave be fixed.

Mr Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of  COPEC Ghana, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the development could lead to long queues at fuel and LPG stations in the coming days if the strike continued.

“If the government does not do anything about it  by Thursday, I am sure that there will be lots of queues forming at our various LPG and fuel outlets.”

He said, “What they are  asking for,  is legitimate and until we move in as a country to give them assurance, or let them see physical work on these roads I am sure their strike will continue in perpetuity”.

He urged the government to listen to the people and make the roads motorable.

Mr Mohammed Kudus, Communications Manager, National Petroleum Authority ( NPA), the Authority had engagements with the association and fuel service providers to ensure the issue was resolved.

“We have meetings with the service providers to see how we can mobilise funds on our own to ensure work starts on the road and we are also talking to the relevant authorities…”

He said efforts were also being made to avert fuel shortages.

GNA

