NDC Saskatchewan-Canada Chapter congatulates James Gyakye Quayson on winning Assin North by-election

28.06.2023

Indeed, “who Jah blessed, no one curses”. Victory, is our land. Clearly, the supreme court in Assin North has served the right justice to the Supreme court of Ghana. The people of Assin North have shown the whole of Ghana and the world that they live above archaic ways of politicking, i.e. vote buying, intimidation and cheap propaganda. They felt the good leadership of honorable James Gyakye Quayson and know it all. How do you elect someone who cannot vote for himself in an area he is seeking to represent? Long before this by-election, Ghanaians have demonstrated in diverse ways that they have lost confidence in the bad governance of the New Patriotic Party for the six and half years that they have been managing the affairs of our beloved country. We saw that in the Kumawu by-election when the NDC candidate improved the performance of the party in a stronghold of theirs, despite voracious abuse of incumbency shown by overnight projects and same has been manifested in the just ended Assin North by-election.

We at the Saskatchewan Branch of NDC-Canada chapter wish to use this medium to express our heartfelt felicitations to the people of Assin North for the outpour of love shown our brother in the by-election through the power of their thumbs. You actually voted based on issues and demonstrated that you know what is good for you. We very much appreciate your wise decisions.

We want to also say a big thank you to NEC, FEC, all NDC members of parliament who left their constituencies and business of parliament to vigorously campaign for our brother thus granting him this resounding victory.

We are very much indebted to his excellency John Dramani Mahama, leader and flagbearer of the party for his active involvement in the campaign process and the roles he played that brought us this victory. Congratulations are also in order for the Electoral Commission and the security services for ensuring that the election was free, fair and peaceful.

Finally, to the victor, honorable James Gyakye Quayson we say kudos to you for this gargantuan victory. Garnering 57.56%, though there was a drop in vote of about 200 votes as compared with the 2020 elections in a by-election while in opposition and being embattled with law suit is no mean achievement. The NDC Saskatchewan branch Canada-Chapter heartily celebrates you on this day as our hero. Ayekoo Joe Quayson.

Toklo A. Anthony

Communication officer (Tel: +1(306)999-0012)