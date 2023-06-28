Kekeli Muslim Community celebrates Eid al-Adha, calls for peace and order

The Kekeli Muslim Community in Accra North, Greater Accra Region has congratulated Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The Kekeli Muslim Community also issued warnings and appeals to members regarding the celebration.

The community also appealed for the meat from sacrifices to be shared according to Islamic teachings and for all activities to adhere to Ghanaian law.

The Eid al-Adha celebrations, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorate the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim made when he was willing to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God's command.

Read a full copy of the release below;

KEKELI MUSLIM COMMUNITY

P.O.BOX 15573, Accra North

PRESS RELEASE

Tuesday 27th June,2023

Kekeli Muslim Community Congratulate Muslims on Celebration of Eid al-Adha

The leadership Kekeli Muslim Community wishes to congratulate Muslims all around the world for the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

Celebration of the Eid al-Adha or Festival of Sacrifice is in commemoration of sacrifice the Great-Grandfather of all Nations (Prophet AbrahamPBUH) offered to Allah (God almighty) through the act of slaughtering his first born son, Ishmael in fulfillment of God's command which God replaced with a ram.

The Festival of Sacrifice reinforces the connection vicegerents have with Almighty God through responding to the call to sacrifice animals either camel, goat, ram or cow.

We use this press release to caution our Muslim brothers and sisters who will be slaughtering to be mindful about the outbreak of the Anthrax disease attacking the animals in some parts of Ghana.

We further appeal that all the symptoms that the veterinary experts have spelt out be taken serious as Islam is about saving lives.

We further appeal to those successfully slaughtering healthy animals to adhere to the rules on sharing the meat.

Our activities during the festival and beyond should be in line with Islamic teachings as well as the laws of Ghana so as to get the blessings in it and also not find ourselves at the wrong side of the law respectively.

We wish to use this medium to call on all religious bodies in the country to ensure that the LGBTQ+ advocators do not succeed in brainwashing the humanity of the coming generation with their satanic ideologies.

With regards to the on-going by-election at the Assign North constituency, we are appealing to all parties to allow peace to prevail.

This by-election is not the time to test how we can fight in the 2024 general elections but rather be seen as a process in strengthening our democratic processes.

Our heart is with those who have embarked on the pilgrim to Mecca, we pray that Allah accept their supplications, sacrifice and return them to their respective countries safely.

We finally use this medium to pray for a peaceful bye-election currently going on in AssignNorth constituency.

We pray for the President,Ministers of state,Chiefs, Imams, and opinion leaders for Allah’s wisdom and favour.

Eid Mubarak

Meanwhile, the Eid-adhal celebration is today, Wednesday, June 28, which has been declared a public holiday in Ghana.

Signed by:

Mohammed Rabiu Adam Mawuli

Public Relations Officer