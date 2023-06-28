NDC secured Assin North seat due to Ato Forson's 'sterling leadership' – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has attributed its victory in the Assin North by-election partly to the "sterling leadership" of Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson.

NDC Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi praised Ato Forson for his role in securing a resounding victory for the party's candidate James Gyakye Quayson.

In a tweet, Mr. Gyamfi wrote, “Undoubtedly, our resounding victory in the Assin North by-election was a product of team work. However, I would like to single out the Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson for praise.

"We couldn’t have made it without his sterling leadership, personal sacrifices and immeasurable support."

Gyakye Quayson secured 57.56% of the vote to beat the NPP's Charles Opoku, who had 42.15%, while the LPG candidate garnered 0.29% of the votes.

The seat was left vacant after the Supreme Court annulled Gyakye Quayson’s election for holding dual citizenship.

He is also facing charges of perjury and forgery in a criminal case.

The NDC put up Gyakye Quayson again in what it claim to "correct an injustice."