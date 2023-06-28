ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.06.2023 Headlines

Assin North by-election: NPP unhappy with Police in Assin Praso incidence

Assin North by-election: NPP unhappy with Police in Assin Praso incidence
28.06.2023 LISTEN

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Kodua Frimpong made a plea to the Police to do better next time following clashes between groups of macho men at the Assin Praso D/C School.

According to Mr. Kodua the chaos in the Assin Praso area was instigated by Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

TV3’s Eric Mawuena Egbeta who was in the constituency covering the election reported that “More and more Police officers are coming after an individual was allegedly attacked.”

The NPP General Secretary stated that the gunshots were fired in the stronghold of the NPP to scare away supporters from voting.

“Ask yourself how did it happen? Where you stand now, look at the statistics it is the stronghold of the NPP, how come you are having gunshots here but you are not having gunshots elsewhere?

“What does it mean? It is an election and people want to intimidate our supporters, people want to scare our supporters from coming out to vote and that is what we are expecting the police to do better. We don’t want it to get to a point whereby we will be forced to defend ourselves,” Justin Kodua Frimpong stated.

However, two individuals who suffered injuries are receiving treatment at the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Bio's supporters welcomed the result. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Sierra Leone president sworn in as opposition cries foul

1 hour ago

We have seen Minority leader engaging in vote buying—Richard Ahiagbah ‘We have seen Minority leader engaging in vote buying’—Richard Ahiagbah

1 hour ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament MP for Assin Central I will address high-interest rate disparity if elected as President – Kennedy Ag...

2 hours ago

From left to right: James Gyakye Quayson, NDC Parliamentary candidate in the Assin North by-election, Charles Nii Armah Tagoe, Presidential Staffer and Manasseh Azure Awuni, investigative journalist Fighting the truth is stupidity – Presidential staffer jabs Manasseh for support...

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: NDC declares James Gyakye Quayson MP-elect Assin North by-election: NDC declares James Gyakye Quayson MP-elect

2 hours ago

NDC's James Gyakye Quayson leads in Assin North by-election NDC's James Gyakye Quayson leads in Assin North by-election

2 hours ago

Dormaahene suggests decentralisation of 'Meko Bono' festival ‘Dormaahene’ suggests decentralisation of 'Meko Bono' festival

2 hours ago

Deposed James Gyakye Quayson snatched back seat, re-elected MP for Assin North Deposed James Gyakye Quayson snatched back seat, re-elected MP for Assin North

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Assisting electorates who are in need of money is normal; not vote buying —Ernest Owusu Bempah Assin North by-election: ‘Assisting electorates who are in need of money is norm...

More News...
body-container-line