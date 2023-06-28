Assin North by-election: NPP unhappy with Police in Assin Praso incidence

28.06.2023 LISTEN

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Kodua Frimpong made a plea to the Police to do better next time following clashes between groups of macho men at the Assin Praso D/C School.

According to Mr. Kodua the chaos in the Assin Praso area was instigated by Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

TV3’s Eric Mawuena Egbeta who was in the constituency covering the election reported that “More and more Police officers are coming after an individual was allegedly attacked.”

The NPP General Secretary stated that the gunshots were fired in the stronghold of the NPP to scare away supporters from voting.

“Ask yourself how did it happen? Where you stand now, look at the statistics it is the stronghold of the NPP, how come you are having gunshots here but you are not having gunshots elsewhere?

“What does it mean? It is an election and people want to intimidate our supporters, people want to scare our supporters from coming out to vote and that is what we are expecting the police to do better. We don’t want it to get to a point whereby we will be forced to defend ourselves,” Justin Kodua Frimpong stated.

However, two individuals who suffered injuries are receiving treatment at the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital.