Partisan fanaticism, selfishness impeding community-level development in Ghana – Research technician laments

A research and public relations technician and member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Anoumou Agbenu has lamented the negative influence of partisan politics on local development in Ghana.

He has observed the partisan cards being used in the sharing of national cakes by governments.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 27, Agbenu said “the negative influences of partisanship on local development is a big challenge we all bear witnesses to in our part of the world."

“In the name of fanaticism, selfishness, laziness and petty power-play, we have disrupted and distorted the continuity of several development projects that could have benefitted thousands of Ghanaians,” the post adds in part.

Mr. Agbenu cited an example of how some political leaders refuse to provide resources for development in areas where the opposing party has a stronghold.

“I represent the leadership of party A. I cannot delegate resources to Nyamebesesakuromha because their legislative representative is from party B. Again, make sure you sit on the resources for Obimbedimedwa. They never vote for us,” he demonstrated.

The research technician noted that the trend where governments abandon development projects by previous government but only to resume them during by-elections or in some situations, general elections, is unfortunate.

“All of a sudden, the political industry that waved goodbyes to the poor citizens are back to perform magical and miraculous developmental projects… ancient roads and schools abandoned the day our Messiah ascended into heaven have been completed and polished in a fortnight. Such possibilities!” he said.

Concerned, he stressed that if development continues to be coloured by partisan interests, “we may, unconsciously, be building an evil market of patronage whose products we may all not be able to consume within the journey of time.”

He called for an end to the practice where governments provide development only when they have something political to gain.

“It is evident we cannot continue this way. If we would always have to colour development with partisan interests and pass an execution of duty only when it is directly proportionate to such interests, we may, unconsciously, be building an evil market of patronage whose products we may all not be able to consume within the journey of time,” Agbenu implored.

The statement comes after two recent by-elections in Kumawu and Assin North constituencies saw overnight development projects being executed, proving Agbenu’s point, a concern many Ghanaians share.