Assin North by-election: Two persons injured in clashes in Assin Praso

A fight between two groups of macho men at the Assin Praso D/C School has left two persons injured.

According to sources, the men are said to be associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the altercation, there were fights, gunfire, and numerous vehicles damaged in the process.

As a result, the two persons who suffered injuries were tushed to the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses provided different accounts of the incident, adding to the complexity of the situation.

Central Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan, who visited the area, accused the NDC of instigating the violence, citing the location as one of NPP’s strongholds.

However, Gabriella Tetteh, the Central Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, refuted these claims, asserting that the allegations were a fabrication orchestrated by the NPP.

The public was reassured by the Electoral Commission that the event had no impact on the electoral procedures.

Sandys Boakye Yiadom Junior, the officer in charge of the Praso D/C Basic polling center, assured the media that despite the chaos the voting process was unaffected.