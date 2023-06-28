ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Assin North by-election: Two persons injured in clashes in Assin Praso

Headlines Assin North by-election: Two persons injured in clashes in Assin Praso
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A fight between two groups of macho men at the Assin Praso D/C School has left two persons injured.

According to sources, the men are said to be associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the altercation, there were fights, gunfire, and numerous vehicles damaged in the process.

As a result, the two persons who suffered injuries were tushed to the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses provided different accounts of the incident, adding to the complexity of the situation.

Central Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan, who visited the area, accused the NDC of instigating the violence, citing the location as one of NPP’s strongholds.

However, Gabriella Tetteh, the Central Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, refuted these claims, asserting that the allegations were a fabrication orchestrated by the NPP.

The public was reassured by the Electoral Commission that the event had no impact on the electoral procedures.

Sandys Boakye Yiadom Junior, the officer in charge of the Praso D/C Basic polling center, assured the media that despite the chaos the voting process was unaffected.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Bio's supporters welcomed the result. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Sierra Leone president sworn in as opposition cries foul

1 hour ago

We have seen Minority leader engaging in vote buying—Richard Ahiagbah ‘We have seen Minority leader engaging in vote buying’—Richard Ahiagbah

1 hour ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament MP for Assin Central I will address high-interest rate disparity if elected as President – Kennedy Ag...

2 hours ago

From left to right: James Gyakye Quayson, NDC Parliamentary candidate in the Assin North by-election, Charles Nii Armah Tagoe, Presidential Staffer and Manasseh Azure Awuni, investigative journalist Fighting the truth is stupidity – Presidential staffer jabs Manasseh for support...

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: NDC declares James Gyakye Quayson MP-elect Assin North by-election: NDC declares James Gyakye Quayson MP-elect

2 hours ago

NDC's James Gyakye Quayson leads in Assin North by-election NDC's James Gyakye Quayson leads in Assin North by-election

2 hours ago

Dormaahene suggests decentralisation of 'Meko Bono' festival ‘Dormaahene’ suggests decentralisation of 'Meko Bono' festival

2 hours ago

Deposed James Gyakye Quayson snatched back seat, re-elected MP for Assin North Deposed James Gyakye Quayson snatched back seat, re-elected MP for Assin North

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Assisting electorates who are in need of money is normal; not vote buying —Ernest Owusu Bempah Assin North by-election: ‘Assisting electorates who are in need of money is norm...

More News...
body-container-line