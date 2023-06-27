ModernGhana logo
Assin North by-election: There have been pockets of incidents but no one has been shot – Police

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to provide an update on the security situation in the Assin North by-election.

In a release on its Facebook, the Police said although there have been pockets of incidents, the report that someone has been shot is not true.

“Voting within the Assin North Constituency commenced this morning and progressed as expected in all polling stations across the Constituency.

“The Police, however, recorded pockets of incidents, including an alleged incident of an individual shooting into the air. We wish to state that no person or vehicle has been shot at within the constituency,” parts of the Ghana Police Service statement said.

The Police add that all the recorded incidents are being investigated and Police have also arrested some suspects who are in custody assisting with the investigation.

The Police also assure that adequate Police personnel have been deployed throughout the constituency to ensure security, law, and order for the remaining period of the election and beyond.

“We would like to urge all stakeholders to redouble their commitment to work with the Police to ensure a peaceful election especially as the exercise draws to a close,” the Police added in its statement.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
