Body of Daboase SHTS missing student in River Subri found

There was grief over the weekend when three first-year students of Daboase Senior High and Technical School drowned in the Subri River.

The latest update is that the body of the third victim, Richard Baidoo, has been retrieved.

Reports suggest that the students defied school rules and went swimming in the river despite incessant rains.

Sadly, the river had overflowed its banks and proved deadly for the students.

Christian Dennis Acquah and Lesley Nana Yaw Ampong were the first two victims to be retrieved on the same day by a joint team of police and firefighters.

The third victim's body, however, eluded rescuers until it was found today.

-DGN online