Assin North by-election: ‘Our democracy is dying, NPP is killing our democracy with ‘moneycracy’ — Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has expressed grave concern over alleged vote-buying by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin North by-election.

According to the Minority Leader, voters are being offered monies ranging from GH¢200 to GH¢300 either before or after casting their votes.

He described it as sad and shameful.
“I don’t understand why the NPP would impoverish the people and come to deceive them with monies on election day.

“It is so sad, it is so shameful and we are asking the police to immediately ensure that within a 5-kilometre radius, nobody is allowed to be sharing money of this magnitude,” he said.

Expressing his disappointment, Dr. Forson questioned the motives behind the NPP's actions, stating, "I don't understand why the NPP would impoverish the people and come and give them money (on election day)."

He further urged the police to take swift action to stop the distribution of money within a five-kilometre radius of the polling stations.

Dr. Forson indicated that vote-buying is truly undermining the integrity of Ghana's democratic process.

“I am shocked with what I have seen here. Our democracy is dying, NPP is killing our democracy, they have changed it to moneycracy…I have seen 10 different houses where they are sharing the money.

“I can take you there, they are sharing GH¢200 and GH¢300,” he said in an interview with the media.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

