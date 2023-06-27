Assin North by-election: Watch how Police arrested a man posing as a military officer

Deployed Police officers in Assin North are on high alert to ensure an incident-free by-election in the Constituency.

Already, a man posing as a military officer has been arrested by the police.

In a video shared by 3News, the man who is dressed in military uniform is seen surrounded by three police officers.

It is understood that at the time of the arrest, the man suspected to be a military imposter had weapons on him.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Police with investigations underway to identify him and establish his motive for posing as a military officer.

Meanwhile, both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are eagerly anticipating victory at the end of today’s by-election in Assin North.

Voting has proceeded smoothly and should come to a close in the next few hours.