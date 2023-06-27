ModernGhana logo
Assin North by-election: 'Political prostitute' Charles Opoku first told us to snub Gyakye Quayson for him to run for NDC – Sammy Gyamfi reveals

Headlines Charles Opoku, NPP Parliamentary candidateleft and Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress NDC
Charles Opoku, NPP Parliamentary candidate[left] and Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has revealed that Mr Charles Opoku, the NPP parliamentary candidate in the ongoing Assin North by-election lacks commitment.

According to him, the ruling party's parliamentary candidate first reached out to the NDC, telling them to let go of their deposed MP and choose him instead, which they declined.

While in the company of Mr. Gyakye Quayson, Sammy Gyamfi described Mr. Opoku as a 'political prostitute.'

"Charles Opoku is a political prostitute, he came to us to put James Gyakye Quayson aside and select him but we told him that's not how we run our affairs at the NDC. He has to join the queue," he said.

He noted that he has WhatsApp messages as evidence to support his claim.

"I can give you WhatsApp chats with our executives. That's a political prostitute, no principles, no conviction, no track record, you don't even vote here and you want to be an MP, let's leave it to the good people of Assin North," he revealed.

The by-election is being held after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC's parliamentary candidate for holding dual citizenship.

The nullification came after a petition challenged the eligibility of the NDC MP to hold public office due to his dual citizenship.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the petitioners and ordered the lawmaker's name to be removed from parliamentary records, leading to the by-election.

A win for the NPP candidate Charles Opoku would solidify the party's parliamentary majority.

However, a victory for James Gyakye Quayson would give the NDC a much-needed boost.

About 41,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots in the election being contested by candidates from the NDC, NPP and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

body-container-line