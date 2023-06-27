ModernGhana logo
27.06.2023 Social News

Nzema East: Adelekazo village flooded

Adelekazo, a village in the Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region has been hit by heavy floods.

The River Ankobra burst its banks leading to the floods.

The entire Adelekazo village has been submerged.

Several houses have been destroyed by the floods while power supply to the community has also been affected.

The roads in the community have been submerged in the floods as well.

Bridges connecting the village to surrounding communities have been affected making it difficult for assistance to be extended to the victims.

Residents of the community have been left stranded with no shelter or food.

The residents are appealing to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come to their aid.

-classfmonline.com

