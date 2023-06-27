Akufo-Addo’s 'Gyakey Quayson will go to jail' comment not wrong; he was making a prediction – Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Stephen Ntim, has jumped to the defense of President Nana Akufo-Addo amid backlash over the President's controversial comment on the criminal case involving NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson.

As part of the activities to climax the Assin North by-election campaign, President Akufo-Addo, while speaking at the Church of Pentecost in Assin Akonfudi in the Assin North Constituency, Central Region on Sunday, June 25, insinuated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate is also a candidate for jail.

He then urged the constituents to vote for the NPP’s Charles Opoku as their next Member of Parliament.

"They say even if Gyakye Quayson is in jail they will vote for him, are we going to vote for someone who is going to prison?

“What benefits will the people derive from voting for such a person? We want someone when he is voted for can come to me and plan how to develop the constituency," the President said.

His comment drew scores of criticism, notably from former President John Dramani Mahama, noting that such comments go against the tenets of the Constitution.

In his reaction, Mr Ntim told journalists on Monday, June 26, that the President has every right to make a prediction about a case.

According to him, the President may have made the comment based on his experience as a legal practitioner.

"I am not a lawyer but in law if you kill a human being as another example, why will you not go to jail? So maybe the president was making the comment based on what he knows about the law, not that he is going to be the judge. From his experience, he is at liberty to predict what is likely to happen," he said.

The State, on February 12, 2022, charged James Gyakye Quayson with five counts; deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.

Meanwhile, the Assin North by-election is underway, where about 41,000 electorates are expected to cast their votes.