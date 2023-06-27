ModernGhana logo
A/R: Two kids drown in mining pit at Kotokuom

Two boys got drowned in the deep abandoned mining pit at Kotokuom, in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

Reports say they went swimming which is usual of children in mining areas.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Agya Owusu, said eight young boys on Saturday afternoon went swimming in the mining pit, which was filled with water to the brim due a heavy rainfall.

According to him, the children in Kotokuom usually swim in that particular abandoned mining pit, which is very close to the centre of the farming community, so nobody questioned them against swimming in the pit.

However, he indicated, because it had rained heavily on that particular day, the amount of water in the pit, which has a rectangular shape just like a swimming pool, was enormous.

So when three out of the eight children jumped into pit, they struggled to float on the water, and they started to shout for help in order to save the lives, which were then in danger.

According to him, the shouts for help attracted some Good Samaritans to the scene, who managed to retrieve the three children from the pit, but it was too late as two of them had died already.

Agya Owusu disclosed that the third child, who was looking very weak after gulping a lot of water, was then rushed to the hospital, where medical personnel worked hard to save his life.

According to him, the bodies of the two dead boys, who are between 10 to 12 years old, have since been buried, adding that the police in the area have started investigations into the drowning incident.

-DGN online

