Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Miracles Church International, has publicly criticised Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, another prominent clergyman, accusing him of being ungrateful.

In a recent address to his congregation, Rev. Owusu Bempah revealed that he had a longstanding relationship with Kusi Boateng, during which he nurtured and mentored him and has now become a member and secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

However, recounting his frustration in attempting to contact Kusi Boateng on numerous occasions which were ignored, Owusu Bempah expressed disappointment that when he faced legal troubles in the past, Kusi Boateng allegedly refused to answer his calls and offer support.

“A young man who through me God helped you, Victor Kusi Boateng, then you are with Dampare and the Vice president and I am calling, because Chairman Wontumi asked me to call.

“When I am calling you as a friend and brother, I called more than 10 times and he didn’t pick up. An insider informed me later that Victor said he won’t answer my call and that I should face my predicament but this is someone that I nurtured,” he said.

The bishop emphasised that Kusi Boateng could not deny the fact that he had played a significant role in nurturing him, as well as being the one who helped him travel for the very first time.

He recounted, “Victor Kusi Boateng cannot deny that I nurtured him, that it was through me he first travelled. I said all that is contained in the recording, I don’t fear. I spoke to plenty of people out of anger.”

Although Owusu Bempah admit speaking to various individuals out of anger, he stood by the contents of a recording containing his alleged statements.

He admitted that he had expressed frustration and made certain threats against Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare and the president in the recording, which had resurfaced after two years.

However, Owusu Bempah clarified that he did not endorse the portion of the audio suggesting that he had accompanied President Akufo-Addo to Tema with the intent to commit murder.

He further stated that he had resolved his differences with the IGP and other influential political figures and currently enjoys peaceful relations with each of them.

Meanwhile, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng is currently pursuing a defamation case against Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for defamation.

Hon. Ablakwa has accused Kusi Boateng of holding dual identities and giving out false information to tax authorities during the registration process of his numerous companies, one of which he alleges is involved in illicit activities.