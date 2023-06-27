MAKSTEC launches 2023 SRC Week celebration with seedlings planting

27.06.2023 LISTEN

Ghana’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Green Ghana project, which targets the planting of 10 million trees this year, is receiving a significant boost across the nation.

The 2023 edition of Green Ghana Day, themed "Our Forests, Our Health," was officially launched on Friday, June 9, 2023, under the auspices of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR), Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor.

Seventeen days on, the Green Ghana Project gets a boost as Mafi-Kumase Senior High Technical School (MAKSTEC)’s Student Representative Council (SRC) leads the way with seedlings planting in their school.

On Thursday, June 26, 2023, the SRC kicks off its weeklong anniversary celebration with a tree-planting exercise.

In an effort to repopulate orchard and avenue plants in the school, the student body led by the SRC prefect, Master Gabriel Agbesi, and aided by scores of teachers from both the Agricultural Science and Physical Education departments, embarked on the seedling planting event in grand style.

The weeklong anniversary is under the theme "Discipline: A Panacea to Good Academic Outcome."

During the launch, the SRC patron, Mr. Akoetey George, highlighting the outline of activities for the celebration, disclosed an ambitious project the SRC plans to execute for the school.

"This year, the SRC week celebration is geared towards raising of funds towards the plastering, painting, and greening of the school's 210-metre front view fence wall and its surrounding pavement," he hinted.

Mr. Semevor Hope, the headmaster of the school, who served as the chairperson for the launch, urged students to treat academic work during the celebration with tact so that they do not lose out on studies during the week.

Loads of activities, including general cleaning, blood donations, an inter-house cooking competition, culture displays, movies and drama nights, a pageant show, and durbar, form the programme outline of the celebration.

Dr. Harry Lawson Kweku Agbanu from the Department of Study of Religion at the University of Ghana is the Keynote Speaker for the durbar on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Scores of invitees, including old students, members of the school’s governing board, politicians, traditional rulers are expected to grace the event.