CSA 23: ModernGhana’s Isaac Donkor Distinguished adjudged Outstanding Student in Online Journalism

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Isaac Donkor Distinguished [right] receiving the award from his editor, Mr. Emmanuel Ajafor Abugri [left]

Isaac Donkor Distinguished, a second-year student at the University of Media Arts and Communications branch of the Ghana Institute of Journalism chapter (UniMAC-GIJ), has been awarded the Outstanding Student in Online Journalism of the Year at the Communication Students Awards (CSA) ceremony held on Saturday, June 24.

Distinguished, a news reporter for ModernGhana.com received four nominations this year, including Outstanding Student Blogger of the Year, Outstanding Student Social Media Influencer, Outstanding Student in PR, and Outstanding Student in Online Journalism.

The CSA event took place at Pentecost University in Accra, where Distinguished triumphed over strong competition from Stephen Benard Donkor, Edward Acquah and Amanda Atunah, the previous winner of the category in 2022.

After accepting the award plaque and certificate, Distinguished expressed his gratitude to God, his parents, and his girlfriend and biggest supporter, Celestina Eze, who accompanied him to the event.

627202360353-uypcsgerrm-dcfa6809-5711-4c46-ac7c-a6e4920d442f.jpeg

He also acknowledged his editor, mentor, and coach, Mr. Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, for the opportunity to work with him from 2022 till date.

"I'm very excited, most especially winning this award and it is presented to me by my own boss, Mr. Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri. If not for the opportunity he gave me, I wouldn't have been here today to take an award," Distinguished said.

Distinguished emphasized that the award serves as a motivation to work harder and achieve even greater heights in his career.

627202360348-ptkwn0y442-8f07f726-3fa1-44a1-a9e7-a71c50077c01.jpeg

"Just as the title of MHB 578, 'A charge to keep I have,' I see this not just as an award, but an indication to work harder to achieve greater heights in my career," he added.

Despite receiving five nominations at the CSA's third edition in 2022, Distinguished did not win any awards, which nearly led him to give up on his career.

However, with the support of friends and loved ones, he persevered and has now earned valuable recognition this year.

A picture with friends from last year39;s 2022, where he lost all five nominationsA picture with friends from last year's (2022), where he lost all five nominations

Apart from his work as a journalist, Distinguished is a passionate advocate for social justice, serving as the Public Relations Officer at Time To Think Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the less privileged in society.

The Communication Students Awards, organized by Sky Infinity, is an annual event that celebrates and rewards hard work among communication students.

The awards aim to foster connections between industry professionals and future leaders while promoting a bright future for Ghana's communications industry.

627202360350-uypctgfsrm-f6fb8993-5339-4239-a092-9d2ba61a0254.jpeg

627202360730-uypcsgerrm-b7c98e24-3b49-4ac5-a71f-9d6b1f765323.jpeg

