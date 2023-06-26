ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The Court must cite Akufo-Addo for contempt over his 'Gyakye Quayson will go to prison' comment – Clement Apaak

Headlines The Court must cite Akufo-Addo for contempt over his 'Gyakye Quayson will go to prison' comment – Clement Apaak
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak wants President Akufo-Addo to be cited for contempt over his declaration that James Gyakye Qauyson is heading to court.

Addressing a huge crowd of NPP supporters, the President urged the electorates in Assin North to vote for a candidate who can actually go to parliament to serve and not a candidate who may end up in jail.

He was referring to James Gyakye Quayson who is the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for tomorrow’s by-election in Assin North.

“We should not support or vote for individuals who are entangled in legal controversies that may eventually lead them to face imprisonment.

“We need someone who can come and help you. Someone who will work in your interest. I heard Gyakye Quayson say that even in prison, you people will vote for him, can he work from jail?

“We vote for people to go to Parliament to work, how can he work from prison? So don’t vote for someone who will end up in jail, vote for someone who can work to improve your lives,” President Akufo-Addo argued.

Shocked by these comments, Dr. Clement Apaak has stressed that it is important for the court to cite President Akufo-Addo for contempt to assure the Ghanaian citizenry that no one is above the law.

“The court must cite NADAA for contempt for saying Quayson shouldn't be voted for because he cannot work from prison. How does he know the outcome of the case? The court must use this opportunity to assure Ghanaians of its independence and that no one is above the law,” the Builsa South MP said in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, all is set for the Assin North by-election tomorrow. The election is expected to be a close contest between James Gyakye Quayson [for the NDC] and Charles Opoku, representing the NPP.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Charles Opoku to floor James Gyakye Quayson with 1.1 vote margin — Global InfoAnalytics predicts Assin North by-election: Charles Opoku to floor James Gyakye Quayson with 1.1% v...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoeleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Gyakye Quayson not guilty until proven so by a court – Franklin Cudjoe schools A...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Anyone found spreading false news will be dealt with – Police warns Assin North by-election: Anyone found spreading false news will be dealt with – ...

3 hours ago

Inspector General of Police IGP, George Akuffo Dampare Assin North by-election: We’ll ensure adequate security, law and order – Police ...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: No President has scandalized the court like Nana Addo has done — Mustapha Gbande Assin North by-election: “No President has scandalized the court like Nana Addo ...

3 hours ago

Expect long queues at LPG outlets due to gas shortage within the next 48 hours —LPG Marketers announce Expect long queues at LPG outlets due to gas shortage within the next 48 hours —...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekporleft and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Assin North: Akufo-Addo blaming Gyakye Quayson for lack of development an 'excus...

4 hours ago

Assin North by-elections: Basintale describes Akufo-Addos Gyakye Quayson heading to jail comment as reckless Assin North by-elections: Basintale describes Akufo-Addo’s ‘Gyakye Quayson headi...

4 hours ago

Reno Omokri, Nigerian author and activist Make money, women are naturally attracted to success – Men told

4 hours ago

Assin North by-elections: NDC feels the people are stupid; ignore claims NPP wants to legalize LGBTQ —Gyewu-Appiah Assin North by-elections: NDC feels the people are ‘stupid’; ignore claims NPP w...

More News...
body-container-line