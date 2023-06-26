The Court must cite Akufo-Addo for contempt over his 'Gyakye Quayson will go to prison' comment – Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak wants President Akufo-Addo to be cited for contempt over his declaration that James Gyakye Qauyson is heading to court.

Addressing a huge crowd of NPP supporters, the President urged the electorates in Assin North to vote for a candidate who can actually go to parliament to serve and not a candidate who may end up in jail.

He was referring to James Gyakye Quayson who is the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for tomorrow’s by-election in Assin North.

“We should not support or vote for individuals who are entangled in legal controversies that may eventually lead them to face imprisonment.

“We need someone who can come and help you. Someone who will work in your interest. I heard Gyakye Quayson say that even in prison, you people will vote for him, can he work from jail?

“We vote for people to go to Parliament to work, how can he work from prison? So don’t vote for someone who will end up in jail, vote for someone who can work to improve your lives,” President Akufo-Addo argued.

Shocked by these comments, Dr. Clement Apaak has stressed that it is important for the court to cite President Akufo-Addo for contempt to assure the Ghanaian citizenry that no one is above the law.

“The court must cite NADAA for contempt for saying Quayson shouldn't be voted for because he cannot work from prison. How does he know the outcome of the case? The court must use this opportunity to assure Ghanaians of its independence and that no one is above the law,” the Builsa South MP said in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, all is set for the Assin North by-election tomorrow. The election is expected to be a close contest between James Gyakye Quayson [for the NDC] and Charles Opoku, representing the NPP.