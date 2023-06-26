ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ModernGhana’s Editor Ajarfor honoured for impact in journalism

Headlines Mr. Emmanuel Ajafor Abugri right, ModernGhana's editor, receiving the award from Sky Infinity Group CEO, Mr. Michael Elorm Kwame Zahleft
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Mr. Emmanuel Ajafor Abugri [right], ModernGhana's editor, receiving the award from Sky Infinity Group CEO, Mr. Michael Elorm Kwame Zah[left]

The editor of ModernGhana.com, Mr Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, received an award for his tremendous impact on journalism in Ghana.

The senior journalist was honored by the Sky Infinity Group, organizers of the annual Communication Students Awards, at the recently concluded event on Saturday, June 26, in Accra.

"I'm excited to receive this award. It means our impact has been recognized. I will keep doing my best to make an even bigger impact," said Mr. Ajafor Abugri, upon accepting the award.

Mr. Emmanuel Ajafor Abugri, speaking after taking the awardMr. Emmanuel Ajafor Abugri, speaking after taking the award

At the event, which celebrates the best of Ghana's communication students, Mr. Ajafor promised to mentor several nominees and awardees who approached him.

As envisioned by the organizers of the awards, the senior journalist promised to help communication students gain practical experience from the industry to become better.

While presenting the award, the CEO of Sky Infinity Group, Mr. Michael Elorm Zah, noted that "the entire country appreciates and honors Mr. Ajarfor for working harder every day to inform and educate the Ghanaian public."

The Communication Students Awards, organized annually by Sky Infinity, recognize and reward the hard work of communication students in Ghana.

626202394614-1i840p4bbv-1af99874-adae-47c2-b472-ab40bbf763ec.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Charles Opoku to floor James Gyakye Quayson with 1.1 vote margin — Global InfoAnalytics predicts Assin North by-election: Charles Opoku to floor James Gyakye Quayson with 1.1% v...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoeleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Gyakye Quayson not guilty until proven so by a court – Franklin Cudjoe schools A...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Anyone found spreading false news will be dealt with – Police warns Assin North by-election: Anyone found spreading false news will be dealt with – ...

3 hours ago

Inspector General of Police IGP, George Akuffo Dampare Assin North by-election: We’ll ensure adequate security, law and order – Police ...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: No President has scandalized the court like Nana Addo has done — Mustapha Gbande Assin North by-election: “No President has scandalized the court like Nana Addo ...

3 hours ago

Expect long queues at LPG outlets due to gas shortage within the next 48 hours —LPG Marketers announce Expect long queues at LPG outlets due to gas shortage within the next 48 hours —...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekporleft and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Assin North: Akufo-Addo blaming Gyakye Quayson for lack of development an 'excus...

4 hours ago

Assin North by-elections: Basintale describes Akufo-Addos Gyakye Quayson heading to jail comment as reckless Assin North by-elections: Basintale describes Akufo-Addo’s ‘Gyakye Quayson headi...

4 hours ago

Reno Omokri, Nigerian author and activist Make money, women are naturally attracted to success – Men told

4 hours ago

Assin North by-elections: NDC feels the people are stupid; ignore claims NPP wants to legalize LGBTQ —Gyewu-Appiah Assin North by-elections: NDC feels the people are ‘stupid’; ignore claims NPP w...

More News...
body-container-line