ModernGhana’s Editor Ajarfor honoured for impact in journalism

The editor of ModernGhana.com, Mr Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, received an award for his tremendous impact on journalism in Ghana.

The senior journalist was honored by the Sky Infinity Group, organizers of the annual Communication Students Awards, at the recently concluded event on Saturday, June 26, in Accra.

"I'm excited to receive this award. It means our impact has been recognized. I will keep doing my best to make an even bigger impact," said Mr. Ajafor Abugri, upon accepting the award.

Mr. Emmanuel Ajafor Abugri, speaking after taking the award

At the event, which celebrates the best of Ghana's communication students, Mr. Ajafor promised to mentor several nominees and awardees who approached him.

As envisioned by the organizers of the awards, the senior journalist promised to help communication students gain practical experience from the industry to become better.

While presenting the award, the CEO of Sky Infinity Group, Mr. Michael Elorm Zah, noted that "the entire country appreciates and honors Mr. Ajarfor for working harder every day to inform and educate the Ghanaian public."

The Communication Students Awards, organized annually by Sky Infinity, recognize and reward the hard work of communication students in Ghana.