Ejura: Suspected Fulani robber run over by vehicle in attempted robbery

A-27-year old unidentified Fulani herdsman suspected to be a member of a robbery gang was run over by a vehicle after a failed robbery attempt on the Ejura-Nkoranza road.

This was when passengers on a Sprinter bus with the registration number AS 9159-14 narrowly escaped from the hands of the gang. General Constable Isaac Opoku Boateng was also on board the bus which was travelling from Yeji to Sunyani.

A police release forwarded to the Ghana News Agency said on Monday June 26, 2023 at about 0400 hours G/Const Opoku Boateng Isaac of Police Sunyani Station called Ejura Police and reported that he was on board sprinter bus with registration No As 9159-14 driven by Kwame Asamoah as escort with traders returning from Yeji towards Sunyani.”

“On reaching the outskirt of Ahyiaem town of Nkoranza jurisdiction on the Ejura-Nkoranza stretch, met five armed Fulani men who shot into the said vehicle and caused damage to the fan blade.”

“That Police returned fire and the driver knocked down and ran over one of the robbers, killing him instantly.

It said Police proceeded to the scene and found an unidentified, mutilated Fulani male adult aged about 27, lying dead in the middle of the road.

“He was wearing a black jacket over a pink African wear and a black adidas trousers.”

Photographs were taken at the scene and on the body and the body conveyed and deposited at St. Theresa's Hospital Mortuary, awaiting identification and postmortem.

Meanwhile, credible informants have been alerted to keep surveillance in the area and volunteer information for possible arrest of the perpetrators. Further development would be communicated.

GNA