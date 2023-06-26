ModernGhana logo
Age cheating is not helping us as football nation – Ntow Gyan

Ghana's U15 Male Football Team Coach, Ntow Gyan, has advised Ghanaian footballers and administrators to avoid age cheating.

Asante Kotoko legend insists age-cheating does not help football development in the country.

He made this passionate appeal during the Meet-and-Greet Session with the Legends at the 2023 All-Star Festival organized by the Business Africa Consulting (The BAC) Group at the Eusebett Hotel, Sunyani.

“Let us be truthful to ourselves, age cheating is helping us as a football nation. We need to put a stop to it and that will be the only way we can have a sincere perspective on football development and on our game”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, Ntow Gyan, revealed that he is the first Ghanaian player to introduce ‘Rasta’ domestically.

Hence, he jokingly suggested he compensated for the cheering of the All-Stars team, B & A Stars, and the beautiful people gathered.

“Let me also inform you today that, I am the first Ghanaian player to do rasta.

But today it’s everywhere, l think l must take compensation”.

Also, present at the event were former Black Stars players and other legends like Dan Owusu, Ntow Gyan, Awudu Issaka, Mr. Augustine Asante, Isaac Oppong, and Ayama, among others were there to grace the occasion.

